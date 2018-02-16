Photo: Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Demi Lovato is breaking it down.

Related: Demi Lovato Promises ‘Up Close and Personal’ Arena Tour

The pop star has revealed a new stripped-down version of “Tell Me You Love Me,” the title track of her recently released full-length.

The live and retooled take on the tune finds Lovato’s soaring vocals on center stage, with the star’s voice supported by just a piano and backup singers.

The new version arrives as Lovato prepares to launch her upcoming arena tour with DJ Khaled on Feb. 26 in San Diego, CA.

Check out Lovato’s emotional reworking of “Tell Me You Love Me” below.