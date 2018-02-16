Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Fall Out Boy is coming to Las Vegas on Sept. 28th, 2018 and Mix 94.1 has your tickets to be there. Fall Out Boy will be playing the MGM Grand Garden Arena as part of “The MANIA Tour” with a special guest appearance by Machine Gun Kelly. Fall Out Boy won a 2015 Billboard Music Awards for Top Rock Artist and Top Rock Song. They have also contributed songs to motion pictures including American Beauty and Big Hero 6. So listen to Mix 94.1 all week long so you can be there to hear the “Irresistible” songs of Fall Out Boy and the “Habits” of Machine Gun Kelly.

