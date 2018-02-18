Tune into AREA 941 New Music Show Sunday night’s 9pm – 10pm with Angie. Get turned on to hot new music from artists around the globe and featuring one of Vegas’ best local bands. .

AREA 941 Local Spotlight: Rocky Brown – “Dangerous”

“Rockie Brown is a skilled and soulful singer-songwriter, rapper, and all-around badass who’s known for narrative songwriting about her personal life.” Dustree Productions

Brown began singing at 10 years old with her mom in church. By 15 she was doing professional theater, and by the time she graduated high school she was working as an opera-singing gondolier in Las Vegas, NV. She then went to study at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in Hollywood, CA, which led her to a brief stint on cruise ships. Once back in Vegas, and with her sights set solely on developing her original sound, she launched a neo-soul project which received critical acclaim from the Las Vegas community. Feeling more and more of an urge to try her hand as a musician by herself, she decided to go solo. As she recalls, “I felt it changing. I felt myself changing. It was time.”

What People Are Saying About Rockie Brown:

* “The best emerging artist of our time” – TalentRaters

* “One of the city’s most promising artists” – Las Vegas Sun

* “Awesome band” – Shawn Tempesta/KTNV

* “A gifted singer-songwriter” – Phil Stendek Podcast

* “You guys are awesome” – NextGen America

* “Rekindling the voice of Amy Winehouse or Lauryn Hill” – John Katsilometes/LVRJ

* “One of the 10 Bands to watch” – Las Vegas Weekly

In late 2017 Brown released her first solo full-length album entitled “Vol.1.” When asked what’s next, she replied, “I want my music to find its way to a more global platform; to be able to play all over the world and have my music in film and commercials. I know I’m just getting started and that makes me happy AF!”

She’s performed alongside Human Nature, Debbie Gibson, Murray SawChuck, Clint Holmes, Joey Fatone (NSYNC), Paul Shortino (Quiet Riot), Broadway Star Davis Gaines (The Phantom of the Opera, Hello, Dolly!, Camelot, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas), Louis Anderson, Gordie Brown, Stephanie Calvert (Starship), Ron Dante (the Archies), Danny Seraphine (Chicago), and Sherry St. Germain (Steve Aoki: Heaven On Earth ft. Sherry St. Germain) to name a few.

Upcoming Shows: Friday Feb, 23 @ Vinyl in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino 8pm. All ages!