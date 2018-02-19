The Color Run, Las Vegas, Downtown Las Vegas, Mix 94.1, Cricket, Cricket Wireless
The Color Run 5k race will take place at 1100 W. Red Line Ave. in Alameda Point, and begins at 8 a.m.

cr lk v2 rgb blk grn pos Win Passes to The Color Run!

The Color Run is coming to Las Vegas and Cricket Wireless is bringing the green! Visit Cricket on site at the event and run through their custom color zone to get splashed with green!

It’s all happening at Downtown Las Vegas (945 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101)

The start-line window will open at 8:00AM with waves going until 8:45AM.
For more information, click here!

Cricket Wireless, now that’s…Something to Smile About.

 

 

