What’s Trending on Tuesday, February 20th, 2018
#Fergie
§ Over the weekend Fergie performed the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game.
§ The reviews were less than stellar, as she attempted to do what sounded like a sexy rendition of the song.
§ Yesterday she broke her silence on the botched performance. She says “I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tired my best.”
#Longevity
§ Study: Want to live to your 90s? Gain some weight and drink more!
§ Research shows that those who live beyond 90, identify that modest alcohol consumption was one of the five key factors linked to a long life.
§ Meanwhile, being slightly overweight, but not obese, also appears to reduce the risk of early death…although it’s only by about 3%.
§ Other factors that increase longevity include having a hobby that you spend at least two hours a day on, those who exercise 15-45 minutes a day and drinking two cups of coffee a day.
#VegasGoldenKnights
§ Our amazing hockey team has gone from a longshot to the favorite to win the Stanley Cup.
§ According to the latest odds from the Westgate sportsbook, the Golden Knights are now at 4 to 1 odds to win the cup.
§ The team is followed by the Tampa Bay Lighting, Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins.
§ Before the season started, their odds of winning the championship were 200 to 1.
§ Last night they played the Anaheim Ducks and lost 0-2.
#LuckyCharms
§ Lucky Charms are jumping on last year’s success of the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino.
§ They announced yesterday that they’re replacing their hourglass marshmallow in the cereal with a unicorn marshmallow.
§ Earlier this month, the company asked Twitter users to send an emoji suggesting their choice for the new marshmallow.
§ The new marshmallow is shaped like a unicorn’s head and neck and is mostly white, with blue and purple swirls depicting its mane and horn.
§ The remaining marshmallows are hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, rainbows and red balloons.