Photo: Courtesy Interscope

What’s Trending on Tuesday, February 20th, 2018

#Fergie

§ Over the weekend Fergie performed the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game.

§ The reviews were less than stellar, as she attempted to do what sounded like a sexy rendition of the song.

§ Yesterday she broke her silence on the botched performance. She says “I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tired my best.”

#Longevity

§ Study: Want to live to your 90s? Gain some weight and drink more!

§ Research shows that those who live beyond 90, identify that modest alcohol consumption was one of the five key factors linked to a long life.

§ Meanwhile, being slightly overweight, but not obese, also appears to reduce the risk of early death…although it’s only by about 3%.

§ Other factors that increase longevity include having a hobby that you spend at least two hours a day on, those who exercise 15-45 minutes a day and drinking two cups of coffee a day.

#VegasGoldenKnights

§ Our amazing hockey team has gone from a longshot to the favorite to win the Stanley Cup.

§ According to the latest odds from the Westgate sportsbook, the Golden Knights are now at 4 to 1 odds to win the cup.

§ The team is followed by the Tampa Bay Lighting, Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins.

§ Before the season started, their odds of winning the championship were 200 to 1.

§ Last night they played the Anaheim Ducks and lost 0-2.

#LuckyCharms

§ Lucky Charms are jumping on last year’s success of the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino.

§ They announced yesterday that they’re replacing their hourglass marshmallow in the cereal with a unicorn marshmallow.

§ Earlier this month, the company asked Twitter users to send an emoji suggesting their choice for the new marshmallow.

§ The new marshmallow is shaped like a unicorn’s head and neck and is mostly white, with blue and purple swirls depicting its mane and horn.

§ The remaining marshmallows are hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, rainbows and red balloons.