By Hayden Wright
It’s hard to believe 15 years have passed since Lizzie McGuire (the OG Disney Channel heroine, played by Hilary Duff) unmasked her love interest Paolo as a musical fraud at the end of The Lizzie McGuire Movie.
“This Is What Dreams Are Made Of,” from that film, was a triumphant anthem for a generation of Lizzie fans, including Miley Cyrus and her younger sister Noah. This weekend, the sisters Cyrus met the real-life Paolo (actor Yani Gellman) and documented the occasion on social media.
In an Instagram pic, Noah posed with Yani and Miley (herself a Disney Channel veteran) with the movie-reference caption: “Sing to me, Paolo.” She and Miley also covered “This Is What Dreams Are Made Of” in a Snapchat update.
See the Cyrus sisters’ throwback celebration (and Disney villain run-in) here:
📸Instagram Story video of @noahcyrus and @MileyCyrus singing "What Dreams Are Made Of", by @HilaryDuff, from The Li… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) February 18, 2018