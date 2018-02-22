Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:Diplo, John Legend, Tim McGraw, Zendaya

By Robyn Collins

Members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School community took part in a televised town hall event on CNN last night (Feb. 21). Artists from across genres took to social media to praise the students for taking a stand and as well as using their own voices to join in on the debate about gun control.

John Legend, Diplo, Zendaya and Tim McGraw are among those weighing in last night on social media.

“Young people are so powerful… #StudentsStandUp” wrote Zendaya.

“I’m deeply moved by these students who are lifting their voices, challenging us to listen, learn, and make real changes,” shared Tim McGraw.

John Legend shared multiple posts decrying the NRA and their talking points.

See all the posts below.

