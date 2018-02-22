Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today Network

What’s Trending on Thursday, February 22nd, 2018

#BillGates

§ The billionaire appeared on Ellen yesterday and she put his skills to the test with the game, “Bill’s Grocery Bills.”

§ He was challenged to guess the price of various food items and other products at a grocery store, even though he hasn’t been to one in a long time.

§ Things went about as well as expected…he was asked to guess the price of a box of Rice-a-Roni and he obviously thinks it’s quite the delicacy.

§ To be fair, he and his wife Melinda typically work with larger dollar amounts. They previously announced that they intended to give away their fortune of $91 billion to better the planet.

#LuckyInLove

§ Study: Women who make the first move are more lucky in love.

§ 1 out of 3 successful heterosexual couples were started by the woman messaging first.

§ Research shows that men rarely pursue women if they don’t get some signal of interest.

§ Successful couples also had an average age difference of three years between them, while more than 80% had obtained the same level of degree education.

# EdSheeran

§ The singer sparked rumors that he had wed in a private to Cherry Seaborn, which we reported yesterday.

§ Now, a source close to him says it is not true.

§ The source says he is wearing the ring to show his commitment to her.

§ They say, “He’s amused by the fuss it’s caused however has no intension of taking it off…”

§ He announced his engagement on his Instagram, when he said, “Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy in love and our cats are cuffed as well.”

#M&Ms

§ Yesterday we heard that Peeps is introducing 8 new flavors for the Easter season, one of which includes Neapolitan.

§ Not to be outdone, M&Ms has now launched a new Neapolitan Ice Cream flavor for spring 2018.

§ It will be available exclusively at Target tsores through Easter.

§ The new tri-colored ice cream-inspired flavor promises “chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry flavors in every piece.”

§ They’re available nationwide for $3 a bag.