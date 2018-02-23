Demi Lovato is coming to Las Vegas on Mar. 3rd — and she is planning on making you feel like you’re in a comfy club during the concert. Mix 94.1 has your tickets to be there and all you have to do is listen this weekend to win tickets. This concert is at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, featuring special guest DJ Khaled. Last week, Demi told Billboard that this concert will be like no other concert you have been to before because she said: “I’m going to utilize the arenas and really make sure that from every seat, you get to see my performance up close and personal, as much as we possibly can!”(Read the full interview here) You’ll hear all of Demi Lovato’s hits, including the latest songs from her most recent album “Tell Me You Love Me,” which instantly flew into the Top 5 on the iTunes Charts. So “Don’t Forget” to listen to Mix 94.1 this weekend to win.

