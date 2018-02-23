Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.
6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes was surprised to hear that bribing kids to do this doesn’t work anymore
7:00 a.m.
-Someone sent JC the wrong text and ruined the surprise
-Mercedes wants to know what really makes women feel like a goddess
8:00 a.m.
-JC has an idea for amazing idea for an invention
-JC tested Mercedes to see if she’s a true friend
Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5:30am to 10:00am
