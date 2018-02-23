Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-Mercedes was surprised to hear that bribing kids to do this doesn’t work anymore

7:00 a.m.

-Someone sent JC the wrong text and ruined the surprise

-Mercedes wants to know what really makes women feel like a goddess

8:00 a.m.

-JC has an idea for amazing idea for an invention

-JC tested Mercedes to see if she’s a true friend

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5:30am to 10:00am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube