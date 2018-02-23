Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:A Wrinkle In Time, Chris Pine, disney, Michael Pena, mindy kaling, Mix 94.1, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Zach Galifianakis

One of the most anticipated family movies of the year “A Wrinkle In Time”  is set to debut and Mix 94.1 has your 4 pack passes to see the exclusive premiere of this movie at AMC Town Square on Tuesday, March 6th at 7 PM. This Disney release stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Michael Peña, Zach Galifianakis, Chris Pine, and more. A young girl named Meg (played by Storm Reid) sets off on a quest to find her father (Chris Pine), who went missing after discovering a new planet. In her quest to find her father Meg ends up meeting three celestial guides who help Meg find her father. Listen to Mix 94.1 all week long for your chance to win passes to be one of the first people to see this fantasy adventure film directed by Ava DuVernay before anyone else.

Wanna be the first to know about Mix 94.1 events, contests and giveaways? Sign-up for our weekly newsletters!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live