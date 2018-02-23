One of the most anticipated family movies of the year “A Wrinkle In Time” is set to debut and Mix 94.1 has your 4 pack passes to see the exclusive premiere of this movie at AMC Town Square on Tuesday, March 6th at 7 PM. This Disney release stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Michael Peña, Zach Galifianakis, Chris Pine, and more. A young girl named Meg (played by Storm Reid) sets off on a quest to find her father (Chris Pine), who went missing after discovering a new planet. In her quest to find her father Meg ends up meeting three celestial guides who help Meg find her father. Listen to Mix 94.1 all week long for your chance to win passes to be one of the first people to see this fantasy adventure film directed by Ava DuVernay before anyone else.

