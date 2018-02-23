Photo: Thomas B. Shea / USA TODAY Sports

What’s Trending on Friday, February 23rd, 2018

#KylieJenner

§ Snapchat’s stock value sunk by over $1 billion all because of a tweet from Kylie Jenner.

§ They recently redesigned the app and the backlash was intense, so they’ve been closely monitoring how people are using the app.

§ So the timing on Kylie’s tweet could not have been worse. She wrote, “sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore or is it just me… ugh this is so sad.”

§ Shares sank as much as 7.2% yesterday, wiping out $1.3 billion in market value.

#RedWine

§ Study: Red wine prevents tooth decay and gum disease.

§ Red wine contains polyphenol, a micronutrient that reduces the ability of bad bacteria known to cause dental plaque, cavities and gum disease to adhere to teeth and gums.

§ That’s in addition to other red wine benefits including helping the heart, boosting good bacteria in the gut, lowering the risk of diabetes and increasing a person’s longevity.

§ Researchers warn that it doesn’t not mean people should start consuming more wine for oral health.

§ And if you’re not old enough to drink it or not a fan, you can also find polyphenols in coffee, green tea, black tea, orange and lemon juice, blueberries, kiwis, cherries and beans.

#TiffanyHaddish

§ The actress/comedian just got tapped to host The MTV Movie and TV Awards.

§ The network posted the announcement on Twitter yesterday.

§ The 2018 categories and nominees will be announced at a later date, but make sure to mark your calendars for the show on June 18th.

#McDonalds

§ The chain is bringing back a product that led to riots after it was featured on the popular TV how “Rick and Morty.”

§ The fast food restaurant said it will ship 20 million packets of Szechuan sauce to all of its restaurants in the U.S.

§ The condiment was first served by McDonald’s back in 1998 to promote the Disney film, “Mulan.”

§ “Rick and Morty” featured the sauce in an episode, prompting a petition signed by almost 40,000 people to bring back the product.

§ McDonald’s then reintroduced the sauce in October, but chaos ensued at stores as fans protested over lack of supply.

§ They will have the sauce back in stores on Feb. 26th,