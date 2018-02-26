Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-JC saw something while driving home from California that has been ruined by one celebrity’s negative association

7:00 a.m.

-Mercedes was conflicted about whether she should speak up or not

-Mercedes and JC tested out a stat about getting blown off by your friends

8:00 a.m.

-JC was in the right place at the right time to gain some wisdom

-Mercedes’ sister and JC go head to head to see who really knows Mercedes better

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5:30am to 10:00am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube