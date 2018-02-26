What’s Trending on Monday, February 26th, 2018

#BlackPanther

§ The movie is still king, and earned $108 million in its second week in theaters,

§ And although many of us have seen it, the “no spoilers” rule of etiquette is still in play online.

§ Fans of the movie unable to contain their excitement have come up with an idea: sharing GIFs on Twitter that remind them of various scenes in “Black Panther,” but the trick is that GIFs have nothing to do with the movie other than the actions presented are close to those in the film and they are presented completely without context.

§ We’ve posted 21 of the best on our Facebook page…see if you know the scenes!

#WorkoutPosts

§ Study: Your friends’ workout posts could be bad for your body image.

§ When people received more posts about exercise, it made them more concerned about their weight.

§ It also makes you more self-conscious and that’s not a good thing.

§ Not everyone is influenced by workout posts in the same way. The study found that some actually feel more motivated to exercise.

#TheSimpsons

§ The show again proves that a time traveler is on the writing staff.

§ Eight years ago, the animated sitcom aired an episode where the USA defeated Sweden in curling at the Olympics for the gold medal.

§ On Friday, Team USA beat…you guessed it…Team Sweden in Pyeongchang for the gold medal in curling.

§ Some say it’s just a coincidence but the show, now in its 29th season has predicted other headline making events: the Ebola outbreak, Greece’s economic problems, the Disney-Fox merger, the NSA spying scandal, Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl half0time performance, and even the Trump presidency.

#DunkinDonuts

§ Dunkin’ Donuts has unveiled three new Girl Scout cookie-inspired coffee flavors.

§ Shut up and take my money…the flavors are Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel and Peanut Butter Cookie.

§ The new flavors are available starting today and will be served at participating locations through May.

§ And the coffee flavors are available in hot or iced coffees, lattes, macchiatos, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate beverages.