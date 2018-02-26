By Scott T. Sterling

Zendaya is sharing the wonder of Wakanda.

The Greatest Showman star connected with entrepreneur Michael Skolnik to treat 300 kids from her hometown of Oakland, CA, to a screening of Marvel’s massive superhero blockbuster movie, Black Panther.

Related: Kendrick Lamar & TDE Host ‘Black Panther’ Screenings for Kids in Watts

“Wakanda forever…Oakland forever,” Zendaya shares on Twitter with a group selfie from the screening. “Thank you to all the beautiful young people of my home town for joining me this weekend. You all, much like this movie, are absolutely brilliant.”

“What an amazing day in Oakland with my dear friend Zendaya. It was an honor to share in the joy of bringing 300 young people to see Black Panther at the theater she grew up going to,” Skolnik added with his own tweet, sharing the same group selfie. “Her love, compassion + generosity for her community is beyond inspiring. Wakanda Forever!”

Zendaya went on to announce that Oakland kids are in for another screening when the upcoming film adaptation of Wrinkle in Time comes to town next month.

See the tweets below.

Wakanda forever...Oakland forever. Thank you to all the beautiful young people of my home town for joining me this… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

(@Zendaya) February 26, 2018