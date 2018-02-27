Photo: Richard Chambury / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

A long-lost Amy Winehouse demo recorded when the singer was just 17 years old has been shared online.

Producer Gil Cang unearthed the Winehouse artifact recorded in his London studio back in 2001.

The track, entitled “My Own Way,” was co-written by Cang and collaborator James McMillan for a demo reel Winehouse was putting together in hopes of landing a record deal.

Related: Amy Winehouse’s Family Pursuing Musical Based on Singer’s Life



“It was September 2001 and her first album hadn’t come out. She hadn’t signed for Island Records then,” Cang recalled to Camden New Journal.

“We’d been writing quite a lot of pop tunes, doing a lot of pop promos with various artists who would come in, many of various, dubious talent,” he shared. “It was at a particularly dire time in the pop world – lots of terrible, terrible girl bands and boy bands and we had to make something for them. Amy came in to see us, opened her mouth and just blew us all away. We were struck immediately by her talent – it was a real jaw on the floor moment. We were like wow, yes.”



The producer remembered that Winehouse showed up wearing a pair of jeans with “Sinatra Is God” written in black marker across the back.

“When we first spoke, she liked the same sort of thing as us – we chatted about reggae, ska, ’60s female groups,” Cang said. “When you record with someone for a day or two you have to get the right sound very quickly and Amy knew what we wanted. I always think how I would have loved to produce more of her music – she was properly amazing to work with.”

In regards to the “My Own Way” track, Cang said it was simply time to share it with the world.

“I’ve had it knocking about for so long. I found it again last week and thought – I’ll put it out there so people could hear it.”

Listen to Amy Winehouse’s demo of “My Own Way” below.