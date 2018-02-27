Photo: Paul Drinkwater / NBC / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Losing a beloved pet is never easy. For Barbra Streisand, however, death was just the beginning.

The vocal legend has revealed that when her 14-year-old Coton du Tulear, Samantha, passed away last year, she had her cloned—twice.

Streisand made the shocking revelation during a new wide-ranging Variety cover story, where she offered a photo posing with her puppies. In the photo, the singer is with Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett, both cloned from the late Samantha. Streisand had cells taken from the dog’s mouth and stomach before the animal passed.

“They have different personalities,” Streisand says of the cloned doggies. “I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her [Samantha’s] brown eyes and seriousness.”

The singer’s third Coton du Tulear is a distant cousin of Samantha’s.

The puppies are often showcased on Streisand’s Instagram page. See a post below.