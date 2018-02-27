Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.
6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes shared a story about getting stranded in a different country
7:00 a.m.
-JC had a small world moment yesterday
-Mercedes and JC want to hear your best celeb impersonations
8:00 a.m.
-Mercedes and JC share their theories on “the driver” in every relationship
-Mercedes and JC share their biggest life accomplishments in an odd and permanent way
Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5:30am to 10:00am
And check us out on social media:
Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM
Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM
Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc
Comments
JC FernandezJC was born and raised in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, just 30 minutes north of Philadelphia. He lived a regular childhood, hooked on Nintendo games,...More from JC Fernandez