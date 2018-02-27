Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Camila Cabello introduces U2 during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

What’s Trending on Tuesday, February 27th, 2018

#Havana

§ Camila Cabello’s “Havana” is the first song by a woman to top the pop, rhythmic and adult pop song charts since 1996.

§ The last song to accomplish this huge milestone was “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men.

§ Among all acts, “Havana” is just the 9th song to have a No. 1 on the Pop Songs, Rhythmic Songs and Adult Pop Songs charts. Some of the other artists include Ricky Martin (“Livin” La Vida Loca,”) Justin Timberlake (“Mirrors,”) and Robin Thick with T.I. and Pharrell (“Blurred Lines.”)

#KirklandNutella

§ Costco has just changed the Nutella game…they have just released their own version of the Hazelnut spread.

§ Nutella is one of those products that has a cult following, while Costco has its own dedicated fanbase.

§ Now, the two worlds have collided with Kirkland Signature Hazelnut Spread.

§ And Costco’s version of the spread is A LOT cheaper than Nutella. A set of two 35.2-ounce jars are priced at $7.99.

§ That’s compared to a set of 33.5-ounce Nutella jars selling for $13.99 at Costco.

§ In the Kirkland version, they did drop the palm oil from their recipe and replaced it with sunflower oil and coconut oil, but aside from that the recipe is almost identical.

#For1K

§ A new study wanted to see how far Americans would go to pocket $1000, while pointing out that half of the people surveyed are “depressed or anxious” about their cash situation.

§ 75% would not watch the final season of “Game of Thrones” for 1k.

§ Another 75% said they would “forego the Internet for a week” and “give up coffee for a year” for a $1000 payout.

§ Almost 70% of respondents would rather share their weight than how much money they’ve saved.

#JaneWalker

§ Johnnie Walker is rolling out a female version of its iconic logo, an attempt to draw more women to the world’s best-selling scotch.

§ The limited edition of the whiskey will have a woman on the label and carry the name Jane Walker.

§ Manufacturers are hoping it widens the appeal of the product while celebrating women.

§ They say that Scotch can be intimidating to women so they really want to give women this opportunity to invite them into the brand.

§ Jane Walker will appear on 250,000 bottles nationwide in March and for every bottle produced, the company is donating a dollar to organizations that promote women.