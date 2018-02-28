Feb 26, 2017; Hollywood, CA, USA; Jimmy Kimmel speaks during the 89th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

What’s Trending on Wednesday, February 28th, 2018

#SpiceGirls

§ All five Spice Girls have been invited to attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle later this year.

§ Scary Spice was on “The Real” yesterday and now the rumor of them reuniting has started again…this time the reunion may be happening at the royal wedding!

§ When she was asked if the girls would perform at the reception, Mel B looked down at the cards in front of her, muttering, “I swear I am just…” before she was drowned out by squeals and cheering.

§ To be clear, a non-answer is not a confirmation but we will definitely be watching on May 19th.

#Migraines

§ Survey shows migraine pain is worse than childbirth for some.

§ The survey shows that among women who have experienced both migraines and childbirth, the worst migraine pain on a scale of 1 to 10 was an 8.9.

§ That is compared to childbirth which got a 7.3.

§ The study shows how debilitating the disease is.

§ The study also found people living with migraines feel like they’re losing their life at the hands of the disease…many diagnosed live with pain nearly half of every month.

#Clones

§ Barbara Streisand just revealed that two of her three dogs, are clones of her late dog, Samantha.

§ Samantha died in 2017 at 14 years old, but before she crossed the rainbow bridge, Streisand had cells taken from the dog’s mouth and stomach.

§ She used the samples to get two clones of Samantha…which was not cheap.

§ When the copy dogs arrived, she had a hard time telling the puppies apart so she put one in a red sweater and the other in a purple sweater, leading to their names Miss Scarlett and Miss Violet.

§ Would you clone your dog if you could?

#JimmyKimmel

§ Ellen DeGeneres surprised late-night host Jimmy Kimmel with a gift to honor his son.

§ He’s been open about how his son needed heart surgery right after he was born and how he was able to get his son the care that Billy needed at Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

§ Ellen had him on the show to surprise him with a room on the heart institute floor named in Billy’s honor.

§ She also urged her viewers to raise another $1 million for the hospital.