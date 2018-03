VOTE! Mix Most Requested March 2nd, 2018VOTE for your favorite song and countdown the Top 5 every weeknight at 8!

Mercedes in the Morning Show #697Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

Taylor Swift Announces Reputation Tour OpenersCamila Cabello and Charlie XCX will be joining when the tour gets underway May 8.

Meghan Trainor Returns with New Song 'No Excuses': Watch the Video"It’s all about equality and being kind,” the pop star says of the new single.

Mercedes in the Morning Show #696Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

VOTE! Mix Most Requested March 1st, 2018VOTE for your favorite song and countdown the Top 5 every weeknight at 8!

DJ Khaled Set to Kick Off Summer 2018 with New Song & Album TitleEven though it's not even March, Khaled is ready to hit the beach.

Miley Cyrus Shares 'Wonderland' Cover ShotsRight at home in shades of pink satin, feathers, ruffles or tulle, in or out of her rose colored glasses.

Kelly Clarkson Performs 'Didn't I' on 'Late Night': WatchOn Meyers' couch, Kelly also talked about her role on 'The Voice' and said Blake Shelton is her strongest competition.

Taylor Swift Shares Adorable New Video of Her Beloved Cats"There are two kinds of cats,” Taylor says, then giggles and pans the camera to show each of her feline friends in their own state of rest.