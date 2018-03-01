Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Mercedes
Filed Under:Drake, God's Plan, Hockey Jersey Day, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Pink Lettuce, Wedding Debt
Drake (Aubrey Drake Graham) during the Summer Sixteen tour at United Center on October 5, 2016, in Chicago, Illinois (Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

What’s Trending on Wednesday, February 28th, 2018

 

#GodsPlan

§     We’ve all been inspired by Drake and how he’s gives away nearly $1 million in the God’s Plan video.

§     Now people are comparing their own good but mediocre deeds and others’ good deeds to Drake’s act of charity.

§     For instance: Chipotle worker “Your change will be $2.25.”  Me: You can keep it.” *God’s plan starts playing.

§     Me: “Can I get an extra chik-fil-a sauce?” Chik-fil-a worker throws in 4. *God’s plan starts playing

§     Me: *lets my supervisor take credit for my work cuz hes on thin ice with our boss this week. *Gods plan starts playing

 

#WeddingDebt

§     Survey: 74% of couples take on debt to get married.

§     The average wedding costs $33,391 and with such a high price tag, many couple delay their nuptials.

§     In fact, about 52% of couples have pushed back their wedding due to financial concerns.

§     For those that do go into debt paying for the big day, many say it’s because they feel pressured to have a big wedding. More men feel this way than women.

§     So where do most of the costs come from? The venue is the biggest ticket item, followed by catering, the rings, the dress and the music.

 

#PinkLettuce

§     Get ready for your Instagram feed to be bombarded by pink lettuce.

§     The new, trendy vegetable is called pink radicchio. It’s not artificially dyed, it’s got a slightly bitter taste and it’s starting to show up at stores like Whole Foods.

§     In this IG era, it’s apparently more important for food to look good than taste good.

§     Making your salad look pretty is not cheap…the pink radicchio sells for about five times more than regular green lettuce.

 

#HockeyJerseyDay

§     Chipotle is giving out free food this week…just grab your Golden Knights jersey!

§     They’re honoring the 11th annual Hockey Weekend Across America with a buy one, get one free deal on Friday.

§     The BOGO deal is good for one free burrito, bowl, salad or taco with one order per individual.

§     But the catch is that you have to wear a hockey jersey to a participating Chipotle location between 10:45am and 10pm this Friday. No coupon necessary…just the jersey.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live