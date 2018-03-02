Make it a “Labor of Love” this week by listening to Mix 94.1 for your chance to win tickets to see Bon Jovi on March 17th at T-Mobile Arena as part of the “This House Is Not for Sale” Tour. This tour will feature songs from their album “This House Is Not for Sale.” This album debuted at number-one on the Billboard 200 and feature songs like “Reunion,” “Rollercoaster” and of course the title song “This House Is Not for Sale.” Tickets for this show are on sale right now through AXS.com. So “Knockout” everything else you have this week and listen to Mix 94.1 so you can win tickets to see Bon Jovi on St. Paddy’s Day.

