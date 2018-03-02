Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

What’s Trending on Friday, March 2nd, 2018

#AvengersInfinityWar

§ Great news for Marvel fans who have been waiting for “Avengers: Infinity War” to hit theaters.

§ Marvel Studios announced yesterday that the movie will now officially be released on April 27th all over the world, which is one week earlier than the original date.

§ While they didn’t give a reason for the decision, some think it was made to avoid leaks and spoilers for North American audiences, since the April 27th date was originally intended for the overseas launch.

§ “Deadpool 2” was recently bumped up as well, which will give “Infinity War” some time to dominate the box office for three consecutive weekends before it comes out.

#Selfies

§ Stud shows selfies make your nose look 30% bigger.

§ Researchers are now cautioning patients interested in cosmetic procedures that they should not turn to selfies as guidance when making changes to their faces.

§ They say that selfies make your nose look wider and thicker when it really isn’t and people like smaller noses.

§ They say that the ideal distance to take a photo to analyze your nose shape is about 5 feet. That way your nasal dimensions are not distorted.

#CamilaCabello

§ Taylor Swift took to social media to make a big announcement yesterday!

§ She announced her opening acts for her Reputation Stadium Tour and it’s going to be Charlie XCX and Camila Cabello.

§ The tour kicks off in May but unfortunately Las Vegas is not one of her stops. She will be close…you can drive to see her in Glendale, AZ, Santa Clara or Pasadena, CA.

§ Camila Cabello was really excited to say the least.

#UtahRapVideo

§ Republican lawmakers in the Utah House of Representatives decided to parody the Fresh Prince theme song to illustrate how a bill becomes a law.

§ It was so rough, even Fox News called it the “worst-ever rap sequel to Schoolhouse Rock.”

§ Some of the comments to the video include “Most of the time I’m proud to say I’m from Utah…this is not one of those times,” and “Thoughts and prayers to anyone who watches this.”