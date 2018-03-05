Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-Mercedes and JC “crown” their February Teacher of the Month

7:00 a.m.

-Mercedes thinks her friend was dumped for a dumb reason

-Mercedes quizzes JC on Gen Z Pop Culture

8:00 a.m.

-Brooklyn Theater Presents: “The Post”

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5:30am to 10:00am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube