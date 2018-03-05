Photo: David Needleman

By Annie Reuter

Niall Horan will release the music video for his fourth solo single, “On The Loose,” tomorrow (March 6), but for those who can’t wait, the former One Direction singer has posted two short previews on social media.

Both five-second clips feature rapid edits and double-exposures of a beautiful brunette in an open field.

“On The Loose” is from Horan’s 2017 solo debut Flicker.

Check out the teasers below.

‘On The Loose ‘ video out 6th of March ! https://t.co/K7gQBPMVtx —

Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 03, 2018