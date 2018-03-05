Photo: Phil Loftus / Capital Pictures / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Are you ready to get slimed?

Nickelodeon has revealed the inaugural SlimeFest for 2018, with the two-day event set for Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on June 9 and 10 .

Liam Payne, Flo Rida, Zedd will headline SlimeFest, with Dance Moms/Youtube star Jojo Siwa set to host the show. Attendees can also expect lots and lots of ooey-gooey slime.

Plenty of Nickelodeon faves are set to make onstage appearances, with Kel Mitchell and Benjamin Flores Jr. (Game Shakers), Riele Downs and Ella Anderson (Henry Danger), and Breanna Yde (School of Rock) scheduled to greet the crowd.

While SlimeFest is new to America, Nickelodeon has had ample opportunity to get it right by staging multiple events around the world, including Australia, Spain and Italy.

Tickets go on sale March 6 at 11 am ET.