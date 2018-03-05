March 4, 2018; Hollywood, CA, USA; Jimmy Kimmel, Faye Dunaway, and Warren Beatty pose for photos at the conclusion of the 90th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

What’s Trending on Monday, March 5th, 2018

#Oscars

§ The stars were out for the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

§ Jordan Peele won for Best Original Screenplay for “Get Out.”

§ Gary Oldman won for best actor for “The Darkest Hour” and Frances McDormand was named best actress for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

§ All eyes were on the award for best picture, as Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway returned after last year’s big debacle of an announcement. It went off without a hitch and “The Shape of Water.”

§ Jimmy Kimmel hosted for the second year.

# GwenStefani

§ It looks like we may have ourselves a new Vegas residency!

§ US Weekly is reporting that Gwen Stefani is going to have her own show at Planet Hollywood!

§ She posted a picture that showed her backstage with Jennifer Lopez this weekend.

§ Some are saying she was there to check out the venue she’ll be playing.

§ Planet Hollywood has yet to comment.

#Penzzoil400

§ NASCAR hit Las Vegas this weekend…the first of now two race weekends for us.

§ Kevin Harvick hit the milestone of 100 wins across all NASCAR national series with his victory Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

§ He dominated by winning the first two stages of the race, then closed out his 39th Monster Energy Series win by leading 214 of 267 laps.

§ He also won last week at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

§ NASCAR will be pack for the South Point 400 on September 16th…it will be the first race of the 2018 NASCAR playoffs.

# Millennials

§ Pew Research has finally settled the “Who’s a millennial?” question, once and for all.

§ They have finally hammered down an exact age barrier for the generational group and it is anyone born between 1981 and 1996.

§ Other groups, like the U.S. Census have been defining that category more broadly, stretching it from 1982 to 2000.

§ Many feel like that is still too broad, as some early 80s kids say they identify more as Gen Y, while some say that Gen Y and Millennial is the same group.

§ Pew defines baby boomers as those born between 1946-1964 and Gen X from 1965-1980. Anyone born after 1997 is often referred to as Gen Z but Pew says “it’s too early to give them a name” and will refer to them as post-Millennials until a common term takes hold.