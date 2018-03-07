Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-Mercedes had something happen to her for the very first time over the weekend

7:00 a.m.

-JC shares what current/future song he would introduce to people if he went back in time

-Mercedes cries after watching this no matter how many times she’s seen it

8:00 a.m.

-JC was really excited to discover the bells & whistles a certain hospital has for the birth of a new baby

-Mercedes semi-stalked someone at NASCAR this weekend

