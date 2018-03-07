Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.
6:00 a.m.
-JC doesn’t fit the stereotype for being a Fernandez
7:00 a.m.
-Know Your 700 Quiz PT 1
-We need listeners’ perspectives on how we should describe our show on iTunes
8:00 a.m.
-Mercedes is worried about a friend she hasn’t see or heard from
-Know your 700 Quiz PT2
Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5:30am to 10:00am
And check us out on social media:
Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM
Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM
Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc
Comments
JC FernandezJC was born and raised in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, just 30 minutes north of Philadelphia. He lived a regular childhood, hooked on Nintendo games,...More from JC Fernandez