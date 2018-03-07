Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

What’s Trending Tuesday, March 6th, 2018

#OnTheRun2

§ The rumors that Jay-Z and Beyoncé were going to tour were confirmed yesterday…and then they were unconfirmed.

§ Beyoncé’s Facebook and Ticketmaster pages announced a date for a Jay/Bey tour on July 30th at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field but then both posts were quickly deleted.

§ Reps for both artists are not responding to requests for confirmation but the tour was titled “On the Run 2,” a follow up to their 2014 “On the Run” tour.

§ The pair recently released a video for “Family Feud,” their collaboration from Jay’s latest album, “4:44.”

§ We’re expecting an official announcement around Coachella.

#MillennialBills

§ Study: Mom and Dad foot some bills for 1 in 4 millennials working full time.

§ How old is too old to have your parents pay your bills?

§ Millennials earned about 20% less in 2013 than baby boomers did at their age in 1989.

§ They also should the bulk of the $1.4 trillion in outstanding student loan debt.

§ So, what are parents paying for? 53% are paying for a cell phone, 31% for car insurance, 30% for a car payment, 30% for utilities and 27% for rent or a mortgage.

#FrancesMcDormand

§ A man was arrested in relation to Frances McDormand’s stole Oscar.

§ His name is Terry Bryant and he was arrested on suspicion of felony theft after he allegedly stole the gold statue at the Governors Ball.

§ He’s in jail on $20,000 bail.

§ The Best Actress winner was headed to the part after the Oscars, where she had her stature engraved with her name.

§ She later realized it was missing…Chef Wolfgang Puck’s photographer captured a picture of the suspect before retrieving it.

§ The guy even posted photos of himself posing with the statue.

#MerriamWebster

§ Times change and so does vernacular and that is why Merriam-Webster just added some new words to their dictionary.

§ Some of the new words include:

· Cryptocurrency: any form of currency that only exists digitally.

· Dumpster fire: an utterly calamitous or mismanaged situation or occurrence.

· Glamping: outdoor camping with amenities and comforts (such as beds, electricity, and access to indoor plumbing) not usually used when camping.

· Hate-watch: to watch and take pleasure in laughing at or criticizing (a disliked television show, movie, etc.)

· Kombucha: a gelatinous mass of symbiotic bacteria and yeasts grown to produce a fermented beverage held to confer health benefits.