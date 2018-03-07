Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Mercedes
Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

 What’s Trending Tuesday, March 6th, 2018

 

#OnTheRun2

§     The rumors that Jay-Z and Beyoncé were going to tour were confirmed yesterday…and then they were unconfirmed.

§     Beyoncé’s Facebook and Ticketmaster pages announced a date for a Jay/Bey tour on July 30th at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field but then both posts were quickly deleted.

§     Reps for both artists are not responding to requests for confirmation but the tour was titled “On the Run 2,” a follow up to their 2014 “On the Run” tour.

§     The pair recently released a video for “Family Feud,” their collaboration from Jay’s latest album, “4:44.”

§     We’re expecting an official announcement around Coachella.

 

#MillennialBills

§     Study: Mom and Dad foot some bills for 1 in 4 millennials working full time.

§     How old is too old to have your parents pay your bills?

§     Millennials earned about 20% less in 2013 than baby boomers did at their age in 1989.

§     They also should the bulk of the $1.4 trillion in outstanding student loan debt.

§     So, what are parents paying for? 53% are paying for a cell phone, 31% for car insurance, 30% for a car payment, 30% for utilities and 27% for rent or a mortgage.

 

#FrancesMcDormand

§     A man was arrested in relation to Frances McDormand’s stole Oscar.

§     His name is Terry Bryant and he was arrested on suspicion of felony theft after he allegedly stole the gold statue at the Governors Ball.

§     He’s in jail on $20,000 bail.

§     The Best Actress winner was headed to the part after the Oscars, where she had her stature engraved with her name.

§     She later realized it was missing…Chef Wolfgang Puck’s photographer captured a picture of the suspect before retrieving it.

§     The guy even posted photos of himself posing with the statue.

 

#MerriamWebster

§     Times change and so does vernacular and that is why Merriam-Webster just added some new words to their dictionary.

§     Some of the new words include:

·     Cryptocurrency: any form of currency that only exists digitally.

·     Dumpster fire: an utterly calamitous or mismanaged situation or occurrence.

·     Glamping: outdoor camping with amenities and comforts (such as beds, electricity, and access to indoor plumbing) not usually used when camping.

·     Hate-watch: to watch and take pleasure in laughing at or criticizing (a disliked television show, movie, etc.)

·     Kombucha: a gelatinous mass of symbiotic bacteria and yeasts grown to produce a fermented beverage held to confer health benefits.

