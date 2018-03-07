Jul 27, 2016; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Recording artist Gwen Stefani performs at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheater. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman-USA TODAY NETWORK

What’s Trending on Wednesday, March 7th, 2018

#GwenStefani

§ We have more details on the possible Gwen Stefani residency here in Las Vegas.

§ Sources say she is “very close” to finalizing the deal and that “inside negotiations” are taking place for her to headline a gig at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood.

§ We’re told that the decision to do this residency has to do with family…she doesn’t want to go out on a big dour and be away from her kids six months at a time.

§ And if that wasn’t exciting enough, we’re hearing that No Doubt may also participate, and it could be billed as “Gwen Stefani with No Doubt,” serving as somewhat of a reunion for the band. But either way, she will definitely be singing No Doubt songs.

#DatedDatingTraditions

§ Looking for love? If you’re a traditional guy or gal, it may be time to loosen up a bit.

§ Researchers say there are three old dating traditions that totally don’t apply to modern dating anymore.

§ First, the guy picks up the check. They say the check should be picked up by whomever is comfortable paying it, without expectation that money spent will be returned.

§ Second, the girl should be shorter. Experts say the body we are born with has nothing to do with the kind of person we are. Being with someone taller than you won’t necessarily make you happy.

§ Last, you shouldn’t talk about politics. While it is a stressful topic, it’s important to know how a person views the world. The information is going to come out in more than one way, so you might as well discuss it.

#LemonsforLeukemia

§ If you haven’t heard of the “Lemons for Leukemia Challenge” yet, it’s going to blow up here.

§ Two best friends attempted to set a world record last week for getting the most donors added to the national bone marrow registry within a 24-hour period. One of the friends was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia and given the prognosis of one year to live.

§ The pair created the challenge to raise awareness for bone marrow donations and calls on people to record themselves taking a bite out of a raw lemon, post it online and then challenge someone else to take part.

§ Also, go to bethematch.org to join the bone marrow registry and learn more about the guys who started this at onelist.life.

#NCAATournament

§ March Madness is right around the corner and the tournament is revamping its format.

§ For the first time, the NCAA Tournament Selection Show will be held on TBS and it will be a broadcast with a live studio audience. Every team in the field (all 68) will be revealed within the first 10 minutes of the start of the show.

§ After the 68 teams are known, the bracket matchups will be released over the course of 30 minutes.

§ So essentially, we will have two big reveals. First, the teams find out if they’re in. Second, they will find out who they’re up against and how they’re seeded.

§ The Selection Show will air this Sunday at 3pm local time.