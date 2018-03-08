Photo: Courtesy UMG

By Robyn Collins

Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled appear in the newly released video for the song “I Believe,” from the soundtrack for the film A Wrinkle In Time.

Related: Demi Lovato Hosts Surprise Onstage Marriage Proposal

In the clip, the two artists are depicted in various shots embellished with CGI graphics. The video also features scenes from the movie, which hits theaters this Friday (March 9).

The lyrics to the lush, majestic song read like a self-affirmation mantra: “Today I saw a rainbow in the rain /It told me I can do anything/ If I believe, I believe, I believe in me.”

Check out the video for “I Believe” below.