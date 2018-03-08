Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.
6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes is bothered by servers assuming who will be paying the bill
7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes and JC want to know if you’d date someone shorter/taller than you
-Mercedes thinks Gwen Stefani was better with No Doubt
8:00 a.m.
-JC is convinced every marriage proposal had a “hiccup”
-Mercedes found the best product ever this weekend
