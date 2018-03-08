Jan 14, 2016; London, United Kingdom; Film actor Michael B Jordan during NBA Global basketball games between the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic at The O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Leo Mason-USA TODAY Sports

What’s Trending on Thursday, March 8th, 2018

#McDonalds

§ Today is International Women’s Day and McDonald’s is celebrating with a big W.

§ For the first time in their brand history, they flipped their iconic arches.

§ The giant arches were physically flipped at just one of their restaurants in Lynwood, California but today the upside-down arches will replace rightside-up arches across McDonald’s digital channels.

§ McDonald’s says it’s flipping its logo “in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere.”

§ The chain will also mark the occasion at another 100 U.S. locations where employees will wear special hats and shirts.

#DrunkShopping

§ Study: Nearly half of American adults have admitted to making purchase while under the influence.

§ Americans have spent an estimated $30.43 billion on spontaneous drunk purchases, or about $447.47 per person.

§ That’s compared to just $206 spent on drunk purchase last year.

§ Most people end up spending money under the influence on food…almost 61%.

§ The next most common purchase are shoes and clothes and third is gambling.

#MichaelBJordan

§ If you’ve seen “Black Panther,” you surely know the villain from the movie, Killmonger, played by Michael B. Jordan and you likely remember the scene when he took off his shirt.

§ One fan, Sophia Robb, clenched her teeth so hard during that scene that he snapped the wire on her retainer and was forced to head to the orthodontist for an emergency visit.

§ Her orthodontist wrote about her, anonymously, on Tumblr and a tweet including a screenshot of his comment went viral.

§ Sophie saw the tweet, realized it was about her and now it’s been retweeted more than 130k times and it caught the attention of Michael B. Jordan himself.

§ He responded to the tweet yesterday and wrote, “Since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers, let me know if I can replace them.”

§ Luckily her retainer was covered by insurance and only cost her $50 to repair so she declined but did ask that he take a photo with her and her orthodontist next time he’s in town.

#M&Ms

§ M&M’s may as well just change their name to Oreos with all the new flavors coming out!

§ The candy company announced yesterday that they will be rolling out three limited edition flavors—Crunch Espresso, Crunchy Raspberry and Crunch Mint—as part of their Flavor Vote campaign.

§ All the new flavors are made with dark chocolate and covered in the brand’s classic and bright crispy shells.

§ Inside Crunchy Raspberry is a regular rice crisp center, while the Crunchy Espresso and Crunchy Mint rice crisp centers are cocoa.

§ Fans can cast their vote via text or social media.