What’s Trending on Friday, March 9th, 2018

#Costco

§ If you’re preparing for Doomsday, you may want to stop by your local Costco!

§ The warehouse giant is selling emergency food kits that can feed a family of four for one year.

§ The kits contain freeze-dried broccoli, green beans, corn, dehydrated apples, and other grains and proteins that have a shelf life of up to 30 years.

§ The kits cost between $1000 and $6000…the most expensive kit contains 600 cans of food.

§ Costco says “Enjoy the comfort in knowing you have the essential foods your family will need to survive an emergency or natural disaster” on its website.

§ They’ve also noted that the food is “packaged discreetly for privacy in shipping.”

#JohnCena

§ This happened on Wednesday night, but it is still trending…John Cena teamed up with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” sketch “Ew.”

§ He played Addison, a teenage girl who’s had a bit of a growth spurt since seeing his friend Sara three years ago.

§ John Cena will be hosting the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 24th.

#GreysAnatomy

§ The show is losing two female leads.

§ Longtime stars Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw will be leaving the show at the end of the current season.

§ Sarah Drew plays Dr. April Kepner and has been with the show since season six.

§ Jessica Capshaw plays Dr. Arizona Robbins and has been on since season five.

§ It’s unclear how the two characters will be written out of the show.

§ Following the shocking news, Sarah Drew took to social media with a heartfelt message, revealing that she wasn’t expecting to be let go from the show…she found out less than two days ago.

#MarchMadness

§ The end of March Madness will feature more than just basketball.

§ Imagine Dragons and Maroon 5 are the initial performers announced for the NCAA March Madness Festival.

§ It’s happening in San Antonio, where the men’s Final Four is being held.

§ More performers will be announced later.