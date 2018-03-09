What’s Trending on Friday, March 9th, 2018
#Costco
§ If you’re preparing for Doomsday, you may want to stop by your local Costco!
§ The warehouse giant is selling emergency food kits that can feed a family of four for one year.
§ The kits contain freeze-dried broccoli, green beans, corn, dehydrated apples, and other grains and proteins that have a shelf life of up to 30 years.
§ The kits cost between $1000 and $6000…the most expensive kit contains 600 cans of food.
§ Costco says “Enjoy the comfort in knowing you have the essential foods your family will need to survive an emergency or natural disaster” on its website.
§ They’ve also noted that the food is “packaged discreetly for privacy in shipping.”
#JohnCena
§ This happened on Wednesday night, but it is still trending…John Cena teamed up with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” sketch “Ew.”
§ He played Addison, a teenage girl who’s had a bit of a growth spurt since seeing his friend Sara three years ago.
§ John Cena will be hosting the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 24th.
#GreysAnatomy
§ The show is losing two female leads.
§ Longtime stars Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw will be leaving the show at the end of the current season.
§ Sarah Drew plays Dr. April Kepner and has been with the show since season six.
§ Jessica Capshaw plays Dr. Arizona Robbins and has been on since season five.
§ It’s unclear how the two characters will be written out of the show.
§ Following the shocking news, Sarah Drew took to social media with a heartfelt message, revealing that she wasn’t expecting to be let go from the show…she found out less than two days ago.
#MarchMadness
§ The end of March Madness will feature more than just basketball.
§ Imagine Dragons and Maroon 5 are the initial performers announced for the NCAA March Madness Festival.
§ It’s happening in San Antonio, where the men’s Final Four is being held.
§ More performers will be announced later.