Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-Mercedes and JC want to know the first thing you’d sell in a “Divorce Auction”

7:00 a.m.

-Mercedes wants to know if you would rather wait for the “perfect” person or “settle” for someone that’s good enough

-Mercedes and JC want you to guess the most quotable movie of all time

8:00 a.m.

-JC doesn’t “get” Alexa

-JC used a barbie head outside of its intended use

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5:30am to 10:00am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube