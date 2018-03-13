Jan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Sterling K. Brown poses in the photo room with his award at the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

What’s Trending on Monday, March 12th, 2018

#DaylightSavingTime

§ It has returned yet again and even though we know it’s coming, it ruins everyone’s weekend.

§ It was originally an effort to reduce consumer’s energy bills in the wake of World War 1. Today, it doesn’t do that. In fact, it reduces bills by just .03% annually.

§ Florida just joined the vanguard of states that have rid themselves of DST, so until we do the same, we’re left grinning and bearing it and reading some hilarious tweets that caused it to start trending:

· I think Daylight Savings should start as soon as we all arrive at work on Monday morning. So, if you arrive at 8, then it automatically becomes 9.

· Does any politician have “end daylight savings time” on their list of campaign promises?

#Grunting

§ Study: Grunting during a workout can boost your performance.

§ Turns out, all those loud gym-goers may be onto something!

§ Research discovered that making noise during workouts helps you exert more physical force but it is at the expense of your opponent’s ears and attention

§ In addition to that, grunting helps to protect your back as it forces you to tighten your core.

§ But it’s not all benefits…grunting could be bad for your heart as it occurs when we hold our breath and that creates pressure in your chest that pushes on the aorta.

#SterlingKBrown

§ The “This Is Us” star hosted SNL this weekend with musical guest James Bay.

§ He opened with a funny monologue that pokes fun of how emotional he is.

§ Critics say the best sketch of the night was “Celebrity Family Feud” that pitted Oscar winners against Oscar losers. Sterling K. Brown was common as he went up against Kate McKinnon’s Frances McDormand.

§ Even though the show was the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks, SNL ratings slipped to season lows.

#KrispyKreme

§ Krispy Kreme will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the return of its Green O’riginal Glazed Doughnut on Friday, March 16th and Saturday, March 17th.

§ The Green O’riginal Glazed Doughnut is a celebrator twist on the brand’s Original Glazed Doughnut and is specially formulated with green dough and glazed using the chain’s traditional glazing method.

§ This year marks the first time ever that Krispy Kreme will be offering the specialty doughnut for multiple days.