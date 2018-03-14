By Hayden Wright
Camila Cabello’s star has steadily risen since she departed Fifth Harmony in 2016 and began releasing her own solo material.
Related: Camila Cabello Celebrates 21st Birthday with Her Parents
Riding the success of her debut album, Camila, the singer will embark on a tour titled after her hit single “Never Be The Same.” Cabello started teasing the live engagements on Twitter this week, sharing a behind-the-scenes video.
The black-and-white footage shows Camila rehearsing with backup dancers and checking in with technical pros. The minute-long clip is backed by her song “Into It,” and Camila captioned the tweet, “#NeverBeTheSameTour in the making,” with purple heart and crystal ball emojis.
Cabello’s tour kicks off April 9 in Vancouver. The singer is also scheduled to open select dates of Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour.
Watch the teaser for the Never Be The Same Tour below:
#NeverBeTheSameTour in the making 🔮💜🔮💜🔮💜🔮💜
🎥 @houseobones https://t.co/VU4u9w5iQ6—
camila (@Camila_Cabello) March 14, 2018
#NeverBeTheSameTour in the making 🔮💜🔮💜🔮💜🔮💜 https://t.co/yXCE162JQl—
camila (@Camila_Cabello) March 14, 2018
Apr. 9 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
Apr. 10 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
Apr. 11 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Apr. 13 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Apr. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Apr. 18 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
Apr. 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
Apr. 21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Apr. 22 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
Apr. 24 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Apr. 25 – Detroit, MI @The Fillmore Detroit
Apr. 27 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
Apr. 28 – Montreal, QC @ Canada M Telus
Apr. 29 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
May 1 – Philadelphia, PA @The Fillmore
May 4 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
June 5 – Glasgow, UK 2 Glasgow O2 Academy
June 6 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham O2 Academy
June 12 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
June 13 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
Never miss a tour date from Camila Cabello with Eventful.