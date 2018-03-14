Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.
6:00 a.m.
-JC wants you to guess what item for ladies’ sales went down by 12% in this past year
7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes is finally going to make one of her dreams become a reality
-JC gave Mercedes a quickie interview
8:00 a.m.
-Mercedes wants to know your take on this new “eco friendly” item and things you did in your family that weren’t “normal”
-JC wants to know who has the best bonus structure
Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5:30am to 10:00am
And check us out on social media:
Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM
Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM
Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc
Comments
MercedesMore from Mercedes