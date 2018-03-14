Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By JC Fernandez
Mix Madness 2018 Poster

We’re putting all of your favorite Mix Artists head to head BRACKET STYLE with Mix Madness. Vote for your favorite of the two artists every day to determine who advances to the next round and ultimately one artist/band will come out ON TOP as the champ! Who will it be?!

Voting begins Thursday, March 15th and will continue for the next two weeks. The winner will be crowned, Monday April 2nd! You can vote via twitter , facebook or here!

 

 

 

