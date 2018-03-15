By Annie Reuter

Katy Perry made headlines earlier this week for being 19-year-old American Idol contestant Benjamin Glaze’s very first kiss. Now, he’s announced that the smooch was both unwanted and “uncomfortable.”

“I was a tad bit uncomfortable,” Glaze told The New York Times. “I wanted to save it for my first relationship. I wanted it to be special.”

Glaze confessed to the judges that he had never been kissed before after he mentioned that he enjoyed his work as a cashier because it let him meet “cute girls.”

“Would I have done it if she said, ‘Would you kiss me?’ No, I would have said ‘no,’” he said. “I know a lot of guys would be like, ‘Heck yeah!’ But for me, I was raised in a conservative family and I was uncomfortable, immediately.”

It has been five months since Glaze’s ‘Idol’ segment was shot, and though he maintains that he never enjoyed Perry’s kiss, he is grateful for all the attention it has caused, which has helped him promote his songs.

“In that way, I’m glad she did it because it’s a great opportunity to get my music out,” he said.