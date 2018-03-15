Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

What’s Trending on Thursday, March 15th, 2018

#KatyPerry

§ He kissed a girl and didn’t like it.

§ On the season premiere of “American Idol,” judge Katy Perry greeted 19-year-old Benjamin Glaze, who had never been kissed, with a playful peck on the lips.

§ Well now he’s speaking out and says that he was uncomfortable and that he wanted to save his first kiss for his first relationship. He said, “I wanted it to be special.”

§ He says that he was raised in a conservative family and he was uncomfortable immediately.

§ He says he does not view the kiss as sexual harassment and actually appreciated the screen time since his audition didn’t advance him to the next round.

#YoungestChild

§ Study: Parents do favor the youngest child.

§ Nearly a quarter of mothers and fathers admit to preferring one of their children over the other.

§ More than half admit to liking their youngest the most, while 26% favored the oldest.

§ When grandparents were asked about their grandchildren, 42% said they had a favorite, with 39% preferring their first grandchild over the others.

§ When asked what qualities endeared the favorite to them, they said it was because the child was “easy,” “funny,” and “affectionate.”

#CuffingSeason

§ Hold on to your relationship! It’s uncuffing season!

§ Relationship experts say this is the time of year that many relationships end as winter gives way to spring.

§ As it gets nice out, the sun sets later, temperatures rise, and people are out more,

§ They point to many celebrity couples that are calling it quits: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik…coincidence? Not at all.

§ They say as the sun comes out more, the brain produces less melatonin and more serotonin, making you feel happier and you may not feel such a need to be around someone else to provide that sense of security and happiness.

#NaturalDisasters

§ Survey: Americans fear earthquakes more than any other type of natural disaster.

§ This is despite the fact that earthquakes have killed only 70 people in the US from 1990 to 2016.

§ Several types of natural disasters, like tornadoes, average more deaths per year.

§ The most likely natural disaster to kill you is actually tropical cyclones…they’re responsible for almost 3300 deaths during the same time period.

§ Other types include wildfires, hurricanes, flooding and droughts. Even eat is deadlier, killing an average of 131 American each year.