Ariana Grande / Scott Kirkland/ PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Some of music’s biggest stars are taking a walk against gun violence.

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson are all set to hit the streets with protesters at next week’s (March 24) March For Our Lives event in Washington D.C.

“These women have inspired us all our lives & we are eternally grateful for their encouragement in this fight,” shared one of the event organizers, Jaclyn Corin, shared on Twitter with the announcements of the pop stars’ participation in the march. See the tweet below.

“We’re gonna have four major independent women that are standing with us and walking beside us,” said David Hogg, a survivor of the recent high school shooting in Parkland, FL., to CNN.

“They’re gonna be standing there with us and marching with us and they’re just some of the few people that are really coming out and stepping up with us,” he added.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students will lead the march. Stars including Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and George Clooney have all donated money to support the event.