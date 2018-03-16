Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
She's not alone anymore.
Filed Under:Big Sean, Halsey, Stefflon Don
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

GRAMMY award winner Halsey has just released a new version of “Alone,” which originally appeared on her 2017 album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.

For the revamp, Halsey enlisted Big Sean and Stefflon Don. Each rapper delivers a verse in their own distinct style and both compliment the upbeat dance-pop song.

Halsey has had considerable success with collaborations. “Him & I,” which features her boyfriend G-Eazy has topped the charts and “Closer” with The Chainsmokers held the number one slot for 11 weeks.

Check out Halsey’s “Alone” remake below.

