Photo: Courtesy Columbia

By Jon Wiederhorn

The Chainsmokers have released two new songs this year, “Sick Boy” and “You Owe Me,” and now they’ve dropped a third, “Everybody Hates Me.”

Related: The Chainsmokers Release ‘You Owe Me’ With Horror-Themed Music Video

The track offers yet another example of the group’s catchy, beat-heavy blend of EDM and pop.

“Everybody Hates Me” is a mid-tempo, hip-hop-inflected track about being dismayed and disillusioned. “Yeah, I just wanna drink tequila with my friend/ She said she cheated ’cause she’s trying to get ahead. The more I read her, yeah, the more I take offense/ I’m so defeated I can’t get outside my head.”

By the time The Chainsmokers hit the chorus, they’re in full self-deprecation mode: “I walk into the club like everybody hates me/ I’m talking to myself, s—, now they think I’m crazy/ I walk into the club like everybody hates me.”

Check out “Everybody Hates Me,” which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.