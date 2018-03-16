“One of these days” you will get to see Vance Joy live in concert. And if you listen to Mix 94.1 this weekend that day might be sooner than later. Plus all winners will get into our exclusive Mix Underground Lounge with Vance Joy! Vance Joy is bringing his “Nation Of Two” tour to the Pearl inside the Palms of Las Vegas on April 20th. Nation of Two is the second studio album by the Australian singer-songwriter. This show celebrates his powerful single, “fire and the flood,” “Lay it on me,” “Riptide” and more. you can also purchase tickets now by clicking here. So don’t spend any more “Wasted Time” and listen this weekend to Mix 94.1 to win tickets to see Vance Joy live in concert.

