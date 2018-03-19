Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.
6:00 a.m.
-JC had a foot in mouth moment with a father and daughter
7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes shares her preference for Anniversary gifts
-JC says he’s discovered where the nicest people in the world are from
8:00 a.m.
-Mercedes notices something very strange about other women
-Mix Madness round 2 results and round 3 match up
Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5:30am to 10:00am
And check us out on social media:
Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM
Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM
Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc
Comments
JC FernandezJC was born and raised in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, just 30 minutes north of Philadelphia. He lived a regular childhood, hooked on Nintendo games,...More from JC Fernandez