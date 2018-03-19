Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-JC had a foot in mouth moment with a father and daughter

7:00 a.m.

-Mercedes shares her preference for Anniversary gifts

-JC says he’s discovered where the nicest people in the world are from

8:00 a.m.

-Mercedes notices something very strange about other women

-Mix Madness round 2 results and round 3 match up

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5:30am to 10:00am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube