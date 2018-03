Mercedes in the Morning' Mix MadnessWe're putting all of your favorite Mix Artists head to head BRACKET STYLE with Mix Madness.

The 12k PaydayWanna win some money? Heck yeah, you do! We've got $12,000 a day just burning a hole in our pocket -- and we wanna give it to you!

Mercedes in the Morning Show #706Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

Camila Cabello Rocks LAX with Impromptu Paparazzi PhotoshootCamila Cabello can have fun anywhere. Even while going through TSA screening at the airport.

Check Out Heather's Interview With Linsey Weenk from Monster Jam!

Fifth Harmony Reveal Indefinite Hiatus“In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family.”

VOTE! Mix Most Requested March 15th, 2018VOTE for your favorite song and countdown the Top 5 every weeknight at 8!

What's Trending on Thursday, March 15th, 2018What’s Trending on Thursday, March 15th, 2018 | #KatyPerry #YoungestChild #CuffingSeason #NaturalDisaster

Dan Reynolds From Imagine Dragons Talks New Album, Nintendo, and High School Pranks!Heather Collins chatted with front man of Imagine Dragons Dan Reynolds about the band's latest single "Believer" and their plans on a new album!

Mercedes in the Morning New Artist Spotlight: MILCKWe always love bringing you hot fresh talent...so join Mix 94.1 and Mercedes in the Morning at our latest New Artist Showcase with MILCK!