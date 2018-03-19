Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

What’s Trending on Monday, March 19th, 2018

#GoldenKnights

§ The Golden Knights are back after four losses in a row on home ice.

§ Yesterday they beat the Calgary Flames 4-0.

§ Some huge moments from the game, including the natural hat trick from William Karlsson, his second of the season.

§ Marc-Andre Fleury recorded his fourth shutout of the season, stopping all 42 shots he took.

§ And that means a free dozen doughnuts at Krispy Kreme today if you were at the game…just don’t forget your ticket stub.

§ Fleury was asked about using the word “shutout” before a game is complete by reporter Jesse Granger and he admits he doesn’t like it.

#Legos

§ Study: Graduates of elite universities played with Legos as a kid!

§ In this study, over 60% of graduates from prestigious universities in Japan played with Lego sets as kids and 92% say that they chose to build things without additional instructions and chose to do it from scratch instead.

§ Several of them said that playing with them improved spatial organization, creativity and concentration.

§ Experts say that if you have kids, despite the risk of stepping on one, you should consider letting them play with Legos.

#Tickets2018

§ StubHub, the world’s largest ticket marketplace, has released its top ticet sellers of 2018 so far.

§ And while pop stars like Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift are dominating the charts, it’s a legend that is #1.

§ Elton John takes the top spot, no doubt due to the fact that his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is being billed as his last.

§ Coming in second, another legend…Bruce Springsteen, whose “Springsteen on Broadway” shows are a hot ticket.

§ And third is a more modern artist…Pink with her Beautiful Trauma world tour.

#ColdBrewRedWine

§ Two of the most popular beverages in the world are coffee and wine.

§ Now, one winemaker has blended the two!

§ Apothic Brew wine is infused with cold brew coffee, so you willnever have to decide again!

§ They infuse the grapes with the cold brew coffee and are only making it in small and limited quantities.

§ It hits shelves nationwide on April 1st and is not an April Fools joke.

§ The drink contain less caffeine than a cup of decaf coffee so if you’re looking for a pick-me-up, you may want to skip it.